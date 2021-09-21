Two Ridge Meadows Mounties cycle in this year’s Cops for Cancer tour

Ride goes through Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge on day two

Tour de Coast riders 2021 has a total of 35 riders, who intend to cover 500 km in five days. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Donning cycling gear, riding for a total of 500 km over five days, lead by cops on bikes and followed by organizers in vans, a group of 35 cops and emergency personnel cycled through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on their Tour de Coast 2021 Tuesday.

The tour, part of Cops for Cancer, started in North Vancouver on Sept. 20, and came through Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge on Sept. 21. Some of the stops the tour took were at Pitt Meadows Elementary School, Ridge Meadows RCMP and Thomas Haney Secondary School.

Two Ridge Meadows Mounties – Jordan Shields and Adrian Robinson – were part of this year’s Tour de Coast.

Robinson, a Maple Ridge resident, has been with the detachment since 2018 and this year was his first ride with the tour.

“I wanted to do something for my community here and also for the cancer society as a whole. My dad was touched by cancer a few years ago and has since been in recovery but we are all affected by cancer; everybody has someone who has been affected by it and it’s really important to me,” he said.

For him, it was also a personal and physical challenge to do this ride. And while he hoped to do it again, he said it has been both, fun and tough but the most important thing was to get out there and do something for the cause.

“Getting out and being part of the policing community was also why I wanted to do this, while doing something for the detachment,” said Robinson.

Robinson has already surpassed his $4,000 fundraising goal. To make a pledge to Robinson’s ride, people can go to: https://bit.ly/3lQvCIr.

Shields, who has also been with the detachment for two years was on his first tour, like Robinson.

“Everyone is touched by Cancer and this is a good way to show support for the kids and families affected by it. It is a good group of people we are here with and it has been a bit of a challenge for all of us but it has been going good so far,” said Shields.

Shields hoped that once COVID relaxed, he would be able to participate and do the full tour, probably next year.

Shields has also crossed his $4,000 goal but to continue to pledge to his ride, people can visit: https://bit.ly/3zt8jcw.

In a social media post, the Ridge Meadows RCMP said, “The #copsforcancer tour came through @citypittmeadows & @YourMapleRidge today led by our very own Constable Robinson & Constable Shields. We are so close to this year’s goal of $300 thousand dollars towards cancer research.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP presented the two with a cheque for $500 to help them in the cause and show them support through the detachment. The tour will continue until Sept. 24 and will conclude at the Vancouver Police Department at 2120 Cambie St.

The tour also had another local on board. Pitt Meadows resident, and member of the Coquitlam RCMP, Brad Potter, who was part of this tour for the third time in a row. For Potter this event is extremely important and personal.

“Cancer has touched all of our lives; both my parents are cancer survivors, lots of friends and other family members have had it,” he said, adding that what they were doing over there was for kids. “It is inspiring to see how strong these kids are, the resilience they show and the attitude they have is unbelievable.”

Potter also said that it was great to see where the money goes.

“You get to interact with some of the junior members or junior riders, that are cancer survivors, it is really humbling and it really makes me appreciate what I have,” added Potter.

Potter has raised more than $2,700 and to make a pledge to his ride, people can go to: https://bit.ly/3hWowRl

Currently, the Tour de Coast riders 2021 are the top fundraising team and have already raised $220,434.24.

Jordan Shields and Adrian Robinson of the Ridge Meadows RCMP with senior members of the detachment. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)