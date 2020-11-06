Two staff and two residents test positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford care home

Fraser Health declares outbreak at Tabor Home, says ‘rapid response team’ is on site

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Tabor Home in Abbotsford.

The agency said late Thursday afternoon (Nov. 5) that two staff members and two residents at the long-term-care facility – which is owned and operated by Tabor Village – have tested positive for the virus.

Fraser Health said both staff members are currently in self-isolation at their homes, and both residents are currently in self-isolation at Tabor Home.

The agency said it is working to identify anyone else who might have been exposed.

The facility previously had a resident test positive for COVID-19 in June, and that case was linked to an outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital. The resident was placed in self-isolation, and no further cases were reported.

Fraser Health said, in response to the current outbreak, a rapid-response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway.

As well, enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site.

“During this time, Fraser Health has additional presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility,” the authority said in a press release.

“This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.”

Fraser Health said it has implemented the following at the site:

• Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

• Visitors are restricted throughout the facility.

• Staff and residents’ movement in the facility has been restricted.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

• Residents, families and staff are being notified.

• Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.



