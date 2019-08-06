A vehicle ended up on its side after a collision Tuesday on 228th Street in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Maple Ridge

Extent of injuries isn’t known

Police were on scene at about 1 p.m. at Abernethy Way and 228th Street Tuesday, in Maple Ridge, after a collision involving a Mazda and Volkswagen Golf.

The extent of any injuries from the accident isn’t known.

Previous story
Feds announce $75 million for affordable housing in B.C.
Next story
Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake says province

Just Posted

Burrards win in double overtime, lead series 2-1

WLA best-of-seven playoff back in Maple Ridge Thursday

Two-vehicle collision Tuesday in Maple Ridge

Extent of injuries isn’t known

Cash, bike, cars seized from four Maple Ridge homes

RCMP make four simultaneous raids in late July

Hiker helped off Maple Ridge mountain

Injured ankle Sunday on B.C. long weekend in Golden Ears Provincial Park

A month to refill the creative well

Citizen Ink: It takes effort to switch off the cyber distractions

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

Cops cleared after Surrey RCMP say woman ‘catapulted’ herself off scooter during arrest

Woman says she was hurt during her arrest, police watchdog finds no excessive force was used

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

One person dead after rollover crash in Surrey

Collision happened late Monday near 157th Street and 104th Avenue, police advise public to avoid area

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Most Read