A large section of Maple Ridge is without power.

Two vehicle collisions knock out power to 7,600 Maple Ridge customers

Two people reported stuck in apartment elevator.

More than 7,600 customers in Maple Ridge are without power after two separate motor vehicle incidents Thursday afternoon.

The collisions occurred within a minute of each other, according to BC Hydro’s outage list.

A CUV hit a power pole on Dewdney Trunk Road, near 228th Street. One man was taken to hospital by ambulance, but had been sitting up and was conscious.

A flagger working in the area saw the wires above wave after the collision.

The first outage occurred at 2:33 p.m., west of 130th Avenue, east of 132nd Avenue, and north of Sandpiper Avenue.

That knocked out power to 3,540 customers.

The second outage occurred a minute later, west of 256th Street, north of 116th Avenue and east of 216th Street.

That knocked out power to 4,157 customers.

Hydro crews have been assigned to both incidents.

During the outages, Maple Ridge firefighters were called about two people stuck in an apartment building elevator near 227th Street.

• More to follow.

 


