Two women arrested in Maple Ridge after 911 call

Two woman were arrested and a stolen car was recovered in Maple Ridge on Saturday after a 911 call from an alert citizen.

Around 3:40 a.m., police responded to a call about two women exhibiting suspicious behaviour while driving a car in the 13400-block area of Balsam Street.

The women were

reported to be randomly parking their vehicle, entering private residential driveways and checking door handles of parked vehicles.

“This citizen did the right thing,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis.

The police investigation revealed the vehicle the women were driving was reported stolen out of Coquitlam.

A further search discovered a knife, bear spray and a retractable baton, along with several other items believed to be stolen goods.

One woman was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court.

The other women arrested was in breach of previous conditions and held for a hearing in front of a justice of the peace, according to police.

RCMP are preparing a report to crown counsel for consideration of the following charges: possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000; trespassing at night; and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.