U.S. President Donald Trump has lashed out against Rep. Elijah Cummings on Twitter, calling Cummings’ seventh district of Baltimore the “worst run” in the country. (AP)

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

The president of a B.C. university has waded into U.S. politics with a tweet defending Baltimore the day after U.S. President Donald Trump called it a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

University of B.C. president Santa J. Ono tweeted he was “proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore” after Trump said Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district was the “worst run” across the U.S.

Ono used to live in Baltimore when he was on the faculty of John Hopkins University.

His comments against Cummings, who leads multiple investigations of the president’s governmental dealings, drew swift condemnation from Democrats, including would-be presidential rivals. Statements from a spokesman for the state’s Republican governor and from the lieutenant governor defended Cummings’ district and its people.

Trump called Cummings a “brutal bully” after his public tongue-lashing of top Homeland Security officials over conditions for migrants detained along the southern border.

“As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded,” Trump tweeted. “Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Cummings replied directly to Trump on Twitter, saying, “Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbours. It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book
Next story
RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Just Posted

VIDEO: Thousands take in Country Fest in Maple Ridge

Fair closes the gates at 6 p.m. on Sunday

School District supplies lodging, facilities and buses for Summer Games

Transportation system will be the fourth largest in province.

BC Summer Games includes 18 sports

‘One of the most anticipated events of next year.’

Untrending: Happy and sad two sides of same coin

Happiness, as we know, is more about attitude than anything else.

Feeding the masses at BC Summer Games

Plans are underway to feed the ,5000-plus individuals expected in July 2020

UPDATE: B.C. fugitives spotted ‘scavenging food out of the dump’ near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

Richter Mountain wildfire hits 400 hectares due to ‘better mapping,’ but less aggressive

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Behind-the-scenes work on skills policy detailed in election-tinged documents

Staffers are getting ready for the fall election and the prospect of a new party taking power

PHOTOS: India kicks off 2019 Celebration of Light with a bang in Vancouver

Next event will be Canada on Wednesday, July 31.

Most Read