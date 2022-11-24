Butterflies in Spirit founder Lorelei Williams (left), UBCIC representative Louisa Housty-Jones, and BCAFN representative Melissa Moses speak at a panel on ending violence against women in Vancouver on Nov. 24, 2022. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Butterflies in Spirit founder Lorelei Williams (left), UBCIC representative Louisa Housty-Jones, and BCAFN representative Melissa Moses speak at a panel on ending violence against women in Vancouver on Nov. 24, 2022. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

UBCIC, BCAFN call on VPD to release video of officers mocking sexual harassment

Officers filmed video while uniformed and on-duty, spread it throughout department

B.C.’s two largest Indigenous groups are calling for the public release of a video Vancouver police officers made, where they mocked an internal sexual harassment investigation.

The video’s existence was made public on Tuesday (Nov. 22) when the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner released its annual report on municipal police force misconduct cases.

In the report, the OPCC revealed that two Vancouver officers filmed a video of themselves uniformed, on duty, and at the Cambie Street police headquarters in 2019, making fun of an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual harassment within the VPD. The video was then circulated throughout the force, including to a supervisor, none of whom addressed it sufficiently, according to the OPCC.

The two officers who made the video were suspended for five days without pay and ordered to undergo training on respectful workplaces.

Commenting on the discovery, Police Complaint Commissioner Clayton Pecknold described the video as “troubling misogynistic behaviour.”

READ ALSO: Tasing house guests, stalking exes: Annual report reveals B.C. cops’ misconduct

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and B.C. Assembly of First Nations is now calling for its public release.

“This is unacceptable and it needs to be brought to light,” Melissa Moses, women’s representative for UBCIC, said Thursday, while speaking on a panel about ending violence against women.

She and the two other panelists spoke extensively about the connection between violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people, and racism and sexism within police forces.

Because the Vancouver officers’ misconduct was investigated by the police department’s own discipline authority, its proceedings fell under the Police Act and are not public. The OPCC said it doesn’t have authority over that.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Vancouver Police Department, but hasn’t received a response as of publication time.

Editor’s Note: A response from the OPCC has been added to this story.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nationssexual harassmentVancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nanaimo man sentenced for sexual assault and bow-and-arrow killing

Just Posted

Paint Star Party will be hosting an adult-only paint night event at Hammond Elementary School on Dec. 2. (Paint Star Party Facebook/Special to The News)
Adult-only paint night coming to Maple Ridge school

A small airplane crashed into the ditch beside one of the runways at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Plane crash at Pitt Meadows airport

Firefighter Amy Golsteyn, left, and firefighter Rob Solteiro will be holding out their boots on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Friends In Need Food Bank and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows firefighters to have boots out for charity

Visitors take photos of a salmon at the Kanaka Creek fish fence. (KEEPS/Special to The News)
Spawning salmon returns continue strong in Maple Ridge rivers

Pop-up banner image