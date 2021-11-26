This forensic sketch is based on a man who allegedly followed a 17-year-old Langley girl for months. Police are hoping someone can identify him. (Langley RCMP)

Unknown man followed Langley teenager for months: RCMP

Police are trying to identify the stranger who followed the girl to work, school, and shopping

Langley Mounties are looking for public help to identify a man who has allegedly been paying “unwanted attention” to a teenaged girl for several months.

The man appeared to be watching the 17-year-old as she went about her daily business, turning up when she was going to school, at work, or out shopping.

The incidents took place between June and September of this year, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The man is Caucasian, between 20 and 30 years old, about 6’0” tall, and has a slim build and blonde hair.

It is possible the man drives a white pickup truck, Largy said.

The woman has worked with a forensic artist to create a sketch of the man, which police are releasing in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information about the incidents can call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

