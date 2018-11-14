UPDATE: Pedestrian hit by train in Maple Ridge

A CP train is stopped near Port Haney Station after reports a pedestrian was struck. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A pedestrian has been hit by a train near Port Haney Station in Maple Ridge.

Emergency responders were called at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday, when it was still dark and raining, to an incident in the 22100-block of River Road, reported by CP Rail.

A CP train was stopped at Port Haney Station. An ambulance attended, but left by 9:15 a.m. River Road was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.

Police are not yet providing details about the medical condition of the victim.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are assisting the CP Rail police in investigating the incident.

• More details as they become available.