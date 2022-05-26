UPDATE: Victim survives shooting in Maple Ridge

City had three shootings in the past two months, including two murders

A man has survived what appears to have been a targetted shooting in a residential neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Wednesday morning.

It was the third shooting in Maple Ridge in the past two months.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to McDougal Street at 113B Avenue, close to Thomas Haney Secondary, at about 5:30 a.m. on May 25, after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived on scene, police discovered one man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital and treated, and the injuries were not life threatening, said Cpl. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Police say the victim is known to them, and Ridge Meadows investigators are teamed up with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) to investigate the shooting.

“Ridge Meadows RCMP serious crimes unit is still in the evidence-gathering stage of the investigation, however this incident does not appear to be random,” said Klaussner.

There were two fatal shootings in Maple Ridge last month. Both happened in broad daylight.

Darr Khunkhun was killed in a targetted shooting at Olympians Gym in downtown Maple Ridge on April 9, and Aaron Joseph Comeau was shot outside a residence on Carlton Street on April 28.

At Wednesday’s shooting, a nearby neighbour reported hearing shots, and saw a white Mazda leave the scene. He also saw the victim, who was able to walk, leave the scene in an ambulance.

Another neighbour shared video with police, which suggest there may have been more than one vehicle involved, and he counted the sounds of five gun shots.

Police investigators were also called to the scene of a burned-out car discovered in the 27200-block of 96th Avenue, near the Mission border. Klaussner confirmed it to be the suspect vehicle in the shooting.

The neighbourhood where the shooting took place is relatively new. Residents started moving into the new homes there in early 2020.

Members of the RCMP went door-to-door speaking to residents in the area, but by Thursday morning were no longer at the home where the shooting took place.

Investigators are still looking for witnesses to the shooting, or anyone with dash camera video or residential video surveillance.

Anyone further witnesses are being asked to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

Ridge Meadows RCMP on scene at a shooting on McDougal Street in Maple Ridge on Wednesday. (Neil Corbett/The News)