A young member of the Polish delegation shows off a drawing she made during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A young member of the Polish delegation shows off a drawing she made during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Urgent measures must be taken to ensure rights of Canadian children: UN committee

UN says urgent action is needed on discrimination, monitoring, abuse, neglect, standards of living

The United Nations committee on the rights of the child says it has serious concerns about the welfare of Indigenous children in Canada.

The committee, which reviewed Canada’s progress on implementing the UN convention on the rights of the child, says urgent action is needed on discrimination, independent monitoring, abuse and neglect, and standards of living.

Many of the recommendations relate specifically to discrimination against Indigenous and Black Canadian children living at home and in alternative arrangements like foster care.

Several of the recommendations were initially made by the committee in its last report about a decade ago, but have not been acted on.

Children First Canada founder Sara Austin says the report points out Canada’s failure to implement basic rights for all eight million children in the country.

Family, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould was not immediately available for comment.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Province refuses to register B.C. baby’s First Nations name

IndigenousUnited Nations

Previous story
$1 million lotto ticket purchased in Maple Ridge
Next story
B.C. breaks provincial record for number of MRI and CT scans performed

Just Posted

Somebody purchased a Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
$1 million lotto ticket purchased in Maple Ridge

Danielle Ryan of Pitt Meadows is a semi-finalist in the SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition. (Screen grab)
Pitt Meadows country artist in vying for $25,000 in national competition

There is a Hydro outage in Pitt Meadows on Thursday morning. (Special to The News)
Power outage in Pitt Meadows on Thursday morning

Emergency alerts and vaccination texts can add up for people who still rely on flip phones. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Give thought to tech