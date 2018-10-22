Vancouver mayoral hopefuly admits defeat, congratulates winner Kennedy Stewart

Ken Sim of the Non-Partisan Association apologized for the time it took to acknowledge Stewart won

The runner-up in the race for Vancouver mayor has admitted defeat, two days after he lost by almost 1,000 votes.

In a statement Monday, Ken Sim of the Non-Partisan Association congratulated Kennedy Stewart for his win on Saturday.

Sim apologized for the time it took to acknowledge that Stewart won the election.

Sim says given the close nature of the result, he and his party believed they owed it to their supporters and to the city to ensure the results were correct.

READ MORE: Who won and who didn’t in the Lower Mainland votes

He says he wasn’t trying to take away from Stewart or his team’s accomplishment.

The Canadian Press

Mental fitness questioned of man charged in Chilliwack River Valley shooting

