Ean Taulu, 86, was last seen Friday at 10:30 a.m. after he was dropped off for an appointment in Vancouver.

Vancouver police ask public to help locate missing elderly man

Ean Taulu, 86, was last seen Friday at 10:30 a.m. after he was dropped off for an appointment

Vancouver police are asking the public to help find an elderly man that went missing Friday morning.

Ean Taulu, 86, was last seen Friday at 10:30 a.m. after he was dropped off for an appointment near Burrard Street and Helmcken Street, police said in a release Friday afternoon.

Taulu has dementia and requires daily medication.

He is described as caucasian, 5’ 5” tall with a thin build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a checkered black long sleeve shirt, grey pants and uses a purple walking stick.

READ MORE: Six ‘distraction thefts’ in two days spark warning to seniors by Vancouver police

Anyone who sees Taulu is asked to call police and stay with him until they arrive.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Maple Ridge’s indoor pool redo in final months
Next story
‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s indoor pool redo in final months

Structural work done, with target opening to be late summer

Police investigating body found in Maple Ridge park

Discovered early Friday near highway

Maple Ridge’s lake low with dry spell

Boat launch not open at Alouette Lake

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Maple Ridge man to the rescue twice in 10 minutes

Karl Dey helped the VPD take down a violent sex offender

Maple Ridge magnetic hill defies the law of Newton

It is a stretch of road where cars roll uphill instead of down

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

Six ‘distraction thefts’ in two days spark warning to seniors by Vancouver police

Distraction thefts are used to steal jewelry off the necks of unsuspecting women

WestJet sticking with Boeing 737 Max once planes certified to fly

WestJet had expected to add two more of the planes this year to increase its fleet to 13

Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash on old Island Highway

Accident happened at 12:15 p.m. Friday near Country Club Centre in Nanaimo

B.C. driver caught going 207 km/h on motorcycle along Okanagan Highway

A motorcyclist was caught by Kelowna RCMP going 207 km/h on Highway 97C

Protective human chain forms around B.C. mosque for Friday prayer

Vancouver Islanders stand arm-in-arm to show support in aftermath of New Zealand shootings

WATCH: Popular Glow festival faces cancellation in dispute over farm land

Langley’s Darvonda Nurseries received a compliance assessment notice from the ALC on March 5.

Most Read