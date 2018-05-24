This gas can was recovered from where the man sat at the back of the McDonald’s. (IIO)

Vancouver police cleared after man sets fire to himself, McDonald’s

Independent Investigations Office report released into March incident at Commercial and Broadway

Vancouver police officers have been cleared of any wrongdoing after a man poured gas all over a McDonald’s restaurant, the place caught fire, and he got hurt in an altercation with officers.

Back on March 15, police responded to a report of a man on fire at the fast food restaurant at Commercial Drive and Broadway at 9:54 p.m., the Independent Investigations Office said in a report released Thursday.

Officers arrived and fired off an ARWEN, the report said, which shoots plastic or rubber bullets.

“The officers, along with the firefighters, placed themselves in danger by going into the restaurant where (the man) was on fire, to contain an already volatile situation,” the report said.

“There is no evidence that the officers committed any office in the course of this interaction with (the man). In fact, evidence showed the officers acted at risk to themselves in meeting all of their duties as police officers.”

The man’s injuries were as a result of his own actions, the report said.

Previous story
Update: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council tells BC Housing it wants better

Calls for new model of operating shelters

Pitt Meadows approves Onni’s business park

Golden Ears Business Park will develop 2oo acres

Letter travels from Maple Ridge to P.E.I, no stamp, no name and virtually no address

9-year-old Maple Ridge girl wanted to tell her grandparents she missed them

Big Maple Ridge housing development gets final OK

More than 350 homes planned for along Lougheed Highway

New school boundaries in Maple Ridge

Eastern elementary catchments re-drawn

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

Vancouver police cleared after man sets fire to himself, McDonald’s

Independent Investigations Office report released into March incident at Commercial and Broadway

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

VIDEO: The inspiration behind a gang presentation in elementary schools

FIRST IN A SERIES: One Mountie’s tale of recognizing youth recruitment in gangs, and how Surrey RCMP are trying to stop it

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

More than 100 military troops stationed in Fraser Valley on flood watch

As water recedes in the Interior, military departs with a contingent to stay behind in Chilliwack

2 men facing fraud charges in ATM scam that recorded bank card PINs

Vancouver police say group allegedly manipulated bank machines to record bank card information

Elderly man killed in Burnaby collision between bus and SUV

Police believe he may have had a ‘medical incident’ before hitting the bus

Most Read