Vancouver police ID 6 gangsters who pose a ‘public safety risk,’ launch gang task force

VPD asking public to stay away from these six people, who they say may be targeted in shootings

Vancouver police have identified six men they say are dangerous gangsters who put anyone around them at risk.

During a Monday (May 17) press conference, Chief Adam Palmer said that not only are the friends, family and acquaintances of the six men at risk, but so is anyone else who may find themselves near them.

The six men are Garinder Deo, 35, Harjit Deo, 38, Barinder Dhaliwal, 38, Meninder Dhaliwal, 28, Ekene Anigbo, 22, and Damion Ryan, 41.

Palmer said that if anyone sees these men and feels unsafe to alert police but that if they see violence erupting, to get to safety as soon as possible.

“You want to run and get out of the way, or duck for cover,” Palmer said. “We would like people to call 911 right away.”

Palmer noted that there are no warrants out for these six men’s arrests, but that they are “very well known to police” and some have had prior charges.

We know who they are, we know where they live… we have lots of information about them,” he said.

Deputy Chief Const. Fiona Wilson also announced Taskforce Threshold, launched on May 12. Wilson said that on Thursday evening police believe they disrupted planning for a gang shooting.

More to come.

