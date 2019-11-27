FILE - In this August 12, 2013, file photo, actor Godfrey Gao arrives at the world premiere of “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” at the ArcLight Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles. Gao has passed away while on set from an apparent heart attack. The 35-year-old Gao has passed away while on set from an apparent heart attack. Gao had been while filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died. His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death on its official Facebook page. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

Vancouver-raised model-actor Godfrey Gao dies on set

Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton

Taiwanese-Canadian model-actor Godfrey Gao has died after suffering an apparent heart attack while on set in China.

Gao was filming a sports reality show in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo on Wednesday when he died. His agency, JetStar Entertainment, confirmed his death on its official Facebook page.

The 35-year-old was filming “Chase Me,” a Chinese variety series, when he reportedly fell while running. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to his agency.

The Taiwan-born Gao initially rose to fame by becoming the first Asian male model for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton. He acted in numerous television dramas and movies, including a role in the Hollywood film “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.”

His body will be transported Wednesday to Taipei, Taiwan’s capital.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast
Next story
OUTLOOK 2019: Cannabis industry provides economic benefits to Maple Ridge, says local businesses

Just Posted

RCKC will light up Whonnock Lake

Maple Ridge paddle club holiday fundraiser coming Saturday

Buses rolling into Maple Ridge

No service disruption after settlement reached

Almost 600 homes in Maple Ridge without power

BC Hydro says a tree has come down on some power lines

Minor Hockey introduces Little Rustlers program

Ridge Meadows creates new skills-based approach for new hockey players

Maple Ridge legion president dies

Loss of Jim MacDonald will be felt, website said Tuesday

‘We are no longer a warehouse’: An exclusive look inside Surrey Pretrial

We take a tour of B.C’s largest prison and sit down with warden, who shares his rehabilitative vision

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

‘Tentative’ last-minute deal averts Metro Vancouver transit strike

Deal ends a 26-day transit strike by Unifor workers

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Most Read