Fire is in westbound lanes at No. 3 Road, fire crews on scene

An SUV on fire in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 near the No. 3 Road exit, between Chilliwack and Abbotsford, Sept. 8, 2020. (Facebook/Dee Hiles)

A vehicle fire is causing a bit of a delay on Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

An SUV caught fire before 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes just past the No. 3 Road exit. Fire crews are reported to be on the scene already.

@CHWKcommunity

jpeters@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Traffic