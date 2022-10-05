Police have identified 21 year-old Shemar Jack of Toronto as the victim of a fatal shooting in Richmond Oct. 2. (Courtesy of IHIT)

Police have identified 21 year-old Shemar Jack of Toronto as the victim of a fatal shooting in Richmond Oct. 2. (Courtesy of IHIT)

Victim of fatal Richmond shooting identified as 21-year-old Toronto man: police

Shooting believed to have been targeted and gang-related

A young Toronto man has been identified as the victim of what is believed to have been a gang-related fatal shooting in Richmond Sunday (Oct. 2).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says 21-year-old Shemar Jack of Toronto was the person killed. He and another man who was injured were shot at just past 11 p.m. on Sunday in the 8000-block of Sunnymede Crescent.

The next morning, police found a burned-out vehicle in the 17000-block of 92 Avenue in Surrey. It’s a pattern police have seen across the Lower Mainland in relation to gang activity.

Indeed, investigators in this case say they believe the shooting was targeted and gang-related.

They say they are identifying Jack in hopes of furthering the investigation and convincing anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was in the 8100-block of Sunnymede Crescent between 10:00 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 2, or the 17000-block of 92 Avenue in Surrey between 6:00 and 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 3, is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized for second time

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

IHITRichmond DistrictShooting

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New Pitt Meadows Fire Hall opens its doors for a sneak peek
Next story
Surfer awarded more than $75K for 2×4 attack that drove him from Tofino

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows mayor Bill Dingwall was one of the speakers at the Oct. 4 new fire hall sneak peek press conference. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
New Pitt Meadows Fire Hall opens its doors for a sneak peek

(Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows search team members hone their mountaineering skills

Grade 4 student Zara Madadi, center, is flanked by Grade 2 student Hannah Dove on her left, and Grade 7 student Vanessa Crowe, on her right, during the Davie Jones elementary Terry Fox Run on Wednesday, Sept. 28. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Cohen Cook Grade 6 (tie dye sweatshirt)
Students at Pitt Meadows school raise more than $1,500 in honour of Terry Fox

Mo Korchinski founded a program to help people getting released from prison. (The News files)
More supports for inmates released from Maple Ridge women’s prison

Pop-up banner image