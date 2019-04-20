Pitt Meadows Coun. Nicole MacDonald.

Victoria ‘reviewing options’ for removing convicted councillors

Pitt Meadows lobbied for change after David Murray’s sex assault conviction

Pitt Meadows council continues to call for changes in law, so a councillor convicted – or even charged – with a serious crime can be removed from office.

Coun. Nicole MacDonald said she believes facing charges of a serious offence should result in elected officials being removed from their position.

“We’re a little bit short in just pursuing conviction, I still feel that charges is where we want to go,” she said.

City hall began this effort after former Pitt Meadows councillor David Murray was convicted of sex assault in October 2017, and finding there was no legal requirement for him to be removed from office. After a meeting with former Mayor John Becker following his conviction, Murray chose to resign.

The city lobbied for changes through the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM), which almost unanimously supported a Pitt Meadows resolution Disqualification from Holding Elected Office in fall 2018. It would require an elected official be put on unpaid leave immediately upon conviction of a serious criminal offence, as defined by provincial legislation. That person would then be disqualified from holding office upon the expiration of an appeal, or determination of an appeal.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Selina Robinson said her ministry would work with UBCM on the issue.

The province responded to the UBCM, which forwarded that response Pitt Meadows council recently.

“The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing takes these matters very seriously; however, this is a sensitive issue, triggering complex policy, legal, and practical questions. The legislation should balance the principle that it is the electors’ choice to decide who should best represent their interests in their communities with statutory restrictions to protect communities from candidates who are ‘unsuitable’ for public office. Ministry staff are currently reviewing potential options to address the issues raised; however, any proposed changes in this area are intricate and must be considered carefully.”

MacDonald, a notary and former Vancouver police officer with a master’s degree in applied legal studies, said she is heartened the province will review the issue. But added “I respectfully disagree with them that it is as complex as they put in their response. Most jobs, organizations, unions, professional societies have a mechanism or process in place if somebody is convicted of a serious crime.”

“They did make a comment… that it is the elector’s choice and they don’t want to interfere with that. I do see an issue with it being a four-year term, and if these criminal offences come up early in that term then we do have a potential issue that it is not the elector’s choice anymore. And if there is no process or mechanism that can force, or have a process for paid leave, then we’re left in a very difficult position as a community.”

Mayor Bill Dingwall said the province will be considering leave, paid or unpaid, for elected officials who are charged with serious crimes, under a separate UBCM resolution.

“I know some of my colleagues around the table at the Mayor’s Council continue to talk about this, and it will be a topic at UBCM again to make sure we keep moving that ball forward…” said Dingwall.

The resolution makes exception for people convicted of crimes related to non-violent acts of civil disobedience.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two Florida middle school girls charged with plotting to kill nine
Next story
PEI Green party candidate Josh Underhay and son killed in canoeing accident

Just Posted

Bobcats, bears, and otters, oh my!

Critter Care Wildlife Society’s 20th anniversary gala set for next Saturday in Langley

Victoria ‘reviewing options’ for removing convicted councillors

Pitt Meadows lobbied for change after David Murray’s sex assault conviction

Cubetto teaches kids the building blocks of coding

Fraser Valley Regional Library’s wooden robot coming to Maple Ridge in May

Toothpick speech a Toastmasters win for Pitt man

Stefano Cossalter won the district-level contest.

Along the Fraser: Concerns kokanee smolts left high, dry

Low water level at Alouette Lake due to cold, dry weather.

Parliament Hill 4-20 organizers predict record crowd after legalization

A celebration? Yes, but organizers say concerns remain about the government’s decisions on legalization rollout

$6K raised in one day’s time for family of woman gunned down in Penticton

GoFundMe launched for family of Darlene Knippelberg, to pay for funeral costs and other expenses

Seven tips to travel safely this Easter long weekend

An average of three people are killed, and hundreds more injured, each Easter long weekend in B.C.

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Six months after legalization, high prices and supply issues boost illicit pot market

It has been six months since Canada became the first industrialized country to legalize recreational cannabis

Seattle’s 4-20 ‘protestival’ enjoys tolerance, some support – and B.C. could do the same

Seattle’s Hempfest a large-scale occasions with vendors, prominent musical acts and thousands of attendees

VIDEO: Giants draw first blood in Western Conference championships

In Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between Vancouver and Spokane, the G-Men emerged triumphant

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, multiple people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

RCMP announced the launch of the Police Cat Services unit as an April fools joke

Most Read