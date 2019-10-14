VIDEO: Apartment third Maple Ridge blaze in less than a day

Much to be thankful for after escaping fire that cause evacuation of a downtown apartment building

Fire crews were mopping up Monday morning, after battling the third blaze in 12 hours. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)

A Maple Ridge pair have much to be thankful for on Thanksgiving.

Two people reportedly escaped with little more than the clothes on their back – and their lives – after their apartment in downtown area of 225th Street went up in flames Monday morning.

Maple Ridge firefighter were called to a fire in the 11700-block of 225th Street around 10:30 on Monday morning.

The crew arrived to find smoke showing from an older two-storey apartment building.

Firefighters commenced an interior attack and extinguished the fire, but not before it caused smoke damage throughout the suite.

Multiple residents of the adjoining units, including families with kids, were forced out while crews worked to overhaul the fire-damaged suite and check to ensure it hadn’t spread. Sevearl people were checked out by paramedics on scene.

Witnesses report hearing the fire started with a space heating appliance, but fire officials have not yet been reached for confirmation.

Maple Ridge’s career and volunteer firefighters were kept busy on the holiday Monday.

The downtown blaze was the third fire in Maple Ridge in less than 12 hours.

Around 1 a.m. the same morning, a large barn and outbuilding burned to the ground in the 24900-block of 112th Avenue, and around 6 a.m. the same morning they were called to a fully involved attached garage fire.

