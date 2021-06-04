Golfers (from left) Todd Peryk, Mark Pettie, Mike McClenahan, Gary Koley at Coquitlam’s Westwood Plateau golf club.

Golfers (from left) Todd Peryk, Mark Pettie, Mike McClenahan, Gary Koley at Coquitlam’s Westwood Plateau golf club.

VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Was it the bear who interrupted the golfers or vice versa?

That’s a question being asked after Coquitlam golfers were interrupted last Tuesday (May 25) by a black bear who bit the ball and tossed it away.

“It was totally intentional,” said one of the golfers, Mark Pettie, who recorded the bear’s gesture at Westwood Plateau golf club.

“That bear was seriously annoyed.”

The animal was eating grass on hole 13 alongside another bear when a golf ball from Mike McClenahan came his way.

“We waited for them a little while but had to get going,” Pettie said.

When the golfers approached, one of the bears scampered back into a bush. The other went straight for the ball.

“He was like, ‘fine if you wanna interrupt me eating grass this is how it’s gonna be’,” laughed Pettie.

Pettie and four of his long-time friends, including Todd Peryk and Gary Koley, play an afternoon round of golf on Tuesdays.

“We enjoy golfing the course because we see as much wildlife as we do. We see bears quite frequently on the course,” Peryk said.

Sgt. Todd Hunter of the B.C. Conservation Services said humans have been known to encounter bears at the Coquitlam golf course.

Back in the summer of 2020, a black bear that charged golfers going through their golf bags was put down – though no such conflicts have occurred at the course this year, he said.

“If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers.”


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bearsConservationGolf

Previous story
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Just Posted

Miranda Tymoschuk, in an image from a YouTube video in which she shares her story for the Courage To Come Back Awards show. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman wins Courage to Come Back Award

Tymoschuk is 2021 recipient of Coast Mental Health’s awards in the youth category

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman upset at anonymous complaint about pet goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

COVID-19 case map from the BC Centre for Disease Control for the week ending May 29. (Special to The News)
COVID-19 case map shows slight increase in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Cases continue to drop in all neighbouring communities

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Maple Ridge child encourages people to take action against climate change

A local child is concerned what will happen in the future if people don’t change their ways

The cast of Footloose at Maple Ridge Christian. (Special to The News)
Footloose on stage at Maple Ridge Christian School

Audience can watch full broadway production from their vehicles, listen on FM

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit a player's ball and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: ‘Seriously annoyed’ black bear tosses ball, interrupts B.C. golfers

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington. Facebook says, on Friday, June 4, it will suspend Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years, then will reassess

The former president called Facebook’s decision ‘an insult’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

Shaelene Keeler Bell’s body was found on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 after she had been missing for more than four months. (Facebook)
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Shaelene Bell’s body found more than four months after she went missing in Chilliwack

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Flooding is shown on a highway near Duncan, B.C., on Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

Flood warnings for sections of the Skeena, Stikine and Tuya rivers, flood watches for several others

On June 4, customers will be able to receive a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage through its app. (Instagram/Tim Hortons)
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

The origins of the occasion can be traced back to a group of volunteers during the First World War

The Fraser Valley Bandits have signed players Brandon Gilbeck (left) and Alex Campbell for the 2021 CEBL season. (Submitted)
Fraser Valley Bandits sign pair of talents

Abbotsford-based professional basketball team adds Brandon Gilbeck and Alex Campbell

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions after two months of indoor dining and travel restrictions. (B.C. government)
Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery

‘Circuit breaker’ restrictions hit younger workers in April, May

Most Read