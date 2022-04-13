VIDEO: Chilliwack firefighters battle barn fire near Fraser River

Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Chilliwack Fire Department was called to a barn fire on Carey Road on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack fire crews battled a barn fire on Carey Road in a rural area of the city near the Fraser River early afternoon on Wednesday.

Crews several halls were dispatched just before noon, and a econd alarm was issued shortly after noon on April 13.

When the first crew arrived there was a report of a double decker chicken barn half involved with heavy smoke and flame visible.

Firefighters were looking to protect adjacent buildings from the fire.

There was no word immediately if there were animals in the barn at the time.

Visit www.theprogress.com for more details if they become available.

READ MORE: UPDATE w/ VIDEO: Chickens killed in fire that destroyed Chilliwack barn Tuesday

