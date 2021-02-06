A collision involving a train and an SUV took place early Saturday morning Feb. 6, 2021 near 216th Street and 96th Avenue (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Collision involving freight train and ‘abandoned’ SUV in Langley

No injuries reported in early morning crash that closed 96th Avenue near 216th Street

A collision involving a freight train and an SUV closed off 96th Avenue near 216th Street in Langley for several hours Saturday morning.

Township of Langley crews arrived around around 6 a.m. to find a freight train blocking the crossing.

They made their way down the tracks several hundred metres to the engine where the train had collided with a small SUV, damaging the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Langley RCMP said it appeared the SUV had been abandoned on the tracks.

Damage was relatively minor as the train was moving slowly.

Police were able to locate the registered owner of the vehicle, who was said to be fine.

It was not immediately clear why the vehicle had been left on the tracks.

No ticket was issued.

Traffic was blocked off while CN Police investigators went over the scene.

CN RailLangleyRCMP

