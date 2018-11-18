VIDEO: Firefighters on scene at Mission house blaze

Flames can be seen rising from roof of home on Lightbody Crescent

Mission firefighters are on scene at a residential blaze. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission Fire Rescue Services is currently battling a residential fire on Lightbody Court in the Cedar Valley area.

At approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18, firefighters and Mission RCMP were called to the scene of a home that was engulfed in flames.

Dark clouds of smoke could be seen as far away as the Mission bridge.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames rising from the roof of the home.

There are no details yet on how the blaze began as crews are still battling to put out the fire.

Mission RCMP are keeping people clear of the property.

More details to come.