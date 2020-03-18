VIDEO: Food bank protocols in place for clients, volunteer and staff in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Every person entering the building has their temperature taken

Nancy Nagy, volunteer coordinator and client services manager with the Friends In Need Food Bank, with pre-packed bags for clients filled with the basic necessities. (Colleen Flanagan-THE NEWS)

Everyone who enters the Friends In Need Food Bank will now have to have their temperature taken.

But that won’t include clients because they are being told to wait outside. Prepared food packages are being passed to them through the front door.

These are some of the precautions being taken by the local food bank to keep COVID-19 at bay.

“I went out out and probably bought the last two dispensers of hand sanitizer for the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows food banks and the last two no-touch thermometers,” said executive director Mary Robson.

Nancy Nagy, volunteer coordinator and client services manager with the Friends In Need Food Bank, explained that everyone’s temperature entering the building is being recorded on a sheet of paper and everyone is being asked the standard questions – if they have been in contact with somebody who has been diagnosed with the virus or if they have been out of the country recently.

Anyone answering yes to those questions is being sent home for a two-week period of self isolation.

Current protocol for clients is that a volunteer wearing gloves will go outside and retrieve the client’s identification. They will bring the ID inside where the client’s ticket will be printed that will include a list of items to go into their hamper.

Another volunteer will go around the circuit packing a bag with the basic necessities including canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned meat and pasta.

”If there are extras, they will get extras,” said Nagy, but, she said, first and foremost they want to make sure everyone is getting food.

If the client is asking for specific items, Nagy added, they are trying to help them out with those items too.

“We are trying to make sure that people with diabetes or are on special diets are getting the food that they need,” she said.

With respect to toilet paper and paper towels, clients are getting either one or the other, said Nagy, unless they are in abundance, then they can have one of each.

Once the client’s food has been picked out for them the volunteer will bring it to the front door to hand it to them.

Now that other organizations have closed, Nagy says she feels that the role of the food bank is more vital than ever in the community.

She said a lot of their clients are very thankful that the food bank is still open.

Donations are still being accepted at the back door of the building at 22726 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge. Cash donations are also being accepted.

Now Robson is dealing with the possibility of more need with people being laid off from their jobs and she is also tackling the issue if families in need have to be quarantined, how do they access the food they so desperately need.

“”We have a home delivery service, but we’re already maxed out for home deliveries,” noted Robson.

“There’s probably more need out there but, gee, what happens when people are now in isolation?

Questions, she said, she hopes they don’t have to face.

