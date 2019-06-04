VIDEO: Injured mountain biker rescued from Mt. Seymour

A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.
Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.
North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.
Biker to be treated for spinal cord injuries
A mountain biker was rescued by search crews after falling on Mt. Seymour Monday.
Video footage showed the biked being long-line rescued by helicopter.
North Shore Rescue said the biker would be treated for spinal cord injuries.
Colleen Flanagan flew with Fraser Blues over Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows Remembrance Day ceremonies.
Six of those turtle species are considered endangered
Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events
Unrelated motorcycle crash saw one Lower Mainland man killed
Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries
The BC Human Rights Tribunal complaint was filed June 3
Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction
Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year
Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted
O’Reilly nets 2 to lift St. Louis past Boston in Game 4
House on 240th Street in Albion listed for $900,000
We’ll all try not to destroy this precious earth of ours.
Six of those turtle species are considered endangered
Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators
Victoria Police Department requests cash to cover Canada Day celebrations, other big events