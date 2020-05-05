Maple Ridge resident Mae Woods, 28, and Vancouver resident Pan Khantidhara, 31, collaborated to create Howbsy.com. (screen shot)

VIDEO: Maple Ridge start-up shows wait times at businesses across Fraser Valley

Female entrepreneurs from Maple Ridge and Vancouver collaborate on new venture

A free website is helping people across the Fraser Valley avoid wait times at businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Maple Ridge resident Mae Woods, 28, and Vancouver resident Pan Khantidhara, 31, collaborated to create Howbsy.com.

“I’m very happy that a start-up is coming out of Maple Ridge,” Woods, the Maple Ridge Secondary grad beamed.

“We wish we did do it sooner from all the feedback. We get dozens of emails everyday and it’s absolutely amazing – a lot of them are requesting a store and a lot of them are saying thank you,” said Woods. “Me and Pan just built the platform but it’s really the community helping each other because its 100 per cent crowd sourced.”

READ MORE: Grocery store employees face COVID-19 risk to serve their communities

The idea for the website came after Khantidhara’s mom returned home frustrated from having to wait in long lines to enter businesses.

“She came home and she was really annoyed with how long the lines were and Pan, who is my co-founder is a software engineer, and she had the idea that maybe we can build a website to show the wait times,” Woods explained.

It took all of five days for Khantidhara to build the website and the pair officially launched it on April 24.

In its first week the website had 20,000 users, as of Monday it was up to 45,000.

READ MORE: Normally taken for granted, B.C. truckers now in the spotlight

“I live in Maple Ridge and it was very important to me to have all of the Fraser Valley,” Woods noted. “We have all of the cities in the Fraser Valley already added – all the way from Vancouver to Chilliwack and everything in between.”

So how does it work?

[story continues below post]

“Anyone in the community can update the time, it only takes 10 seconds. While you’re waiting in line the hope is that you update the time, so other people who are thinking of shopping will get an accurate depiction of how long it will be,” Woods explained. “As we continue to grow we’re getting more and more updates… meaning it is more and more accurate, which is amazing to see.”

The female entrepreneurs continue to add more cities and businesses to the website.

“This project also can help people stay outside of their house as little time as possible to avoid people in the quarantine period,” Woods added.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face
Next story
Give adequate, quality supply of personal protective gear to nurses: B.C. union

Just Posted

Maple Ridge country music star wins big on NBC

Madeline Merlo pitched original song to Grammy-winning band Lady Antebellum

Maple Ridge breast cancer survivor shares story of survival

Jennifer Kelly raising awareness for Hometown Heroes Lottery

Pitt Meadows cancels, postpones and reduces capital projects to fund $1 million COVID-19 grant

South Bonson roundabout project postponed; fire hall replacement project will still be going ahead

VIDEO: Maple Ridge start-up shows wait times at businesses across Fraser Valley

Female entrepreneurs from Maple Ridge and Vancouver collaborate on new venture

Human remains discovered in Pitt Meadows, RCMP confirm

Investigation is ongoing

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C. hasn’t yet found any contact-tracing apps worth considering: doctor

Dr. Bonnie Henry says province is looking

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Human-rights complaint by 5 homeless men in Abbotsford will proceed to hearing

Issues occurred in 2013 around time of infamous manure-spreading incident

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

RCMP impound Lamborghini after driver clocked going 195 km/h in South Surrey

Police remind drivers to follow rules despite fewer vehicles on road

Most Read