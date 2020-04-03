VIDEO: Mayor Mike Morden updates Maple Ridge about COVID-19 crisis

In a video posted online earlier this week Maple Ridge mayor Mike Morden updated the community about the ongoing crisis.
“I am here at the local EOC,” Morden begins saying in the video.
The EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) is activated by the city in the event of an emergency. It is the “mission control” during a major response, but it does not control on-scene response efforts, according to the City of Maple Ridge website.
It does however do things like share information such as public alerts, manage resources and coordinate with all levels of government in the response.
“We have significant plans in play right now in order to ensure that our community stays healthy and it stays safe,” Mordan said in the video.
Maple Ridge stands with the province, he added, and it takes its lead from Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s top doctor.
“Make no mistake, it is a crisis,” said Morden, emphasizing people need to maintain their social distance.
Before signing off he ensures the community it will get through this.
“You know what Maple Ridge, we got this,” he said.
The city’s EOC has been active for two weeks.
For more information visit mapleridge.ca/COVID19
