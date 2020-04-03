Maple Ridge mayor Mike Morden updates the community about the COVID-19 crisis from the Emergency Operations Centre which has been activated for about two weeks. (Screenshot)

VIDEO: Mayor Mike Morden updates Maple Ridge about COVID-19 crisis

Mayor of Maple Ridge says the city takes its lead from the province

In a video posted online earlier this week Maple Ridge mayor Mike Morden updated the community about the ongoing crisis.

“I am here at the local EOC,” Morden begins saying in the video.

READ MORE: B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

The EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) is activated by the city in the event of an emergency. It is the “mission control” during a major response, but it does not control on-scene response efforts, according to the City of Maple Ridge website.

It does however do things like share information such as public alerts, manage resources and coordinate with all levels of government in the response.

“We have significant plans in play right now in order to ensure that our community stays healthy and it stays safe,” Mordan said in the video.

Maple Ridge stands with the province, he added, and it takes its lead from Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s top doctor.

“Make no mistake, it is a crisis,” said Morden, emphasizing people need to maintain their social distance.

READ MORE: Celebrate Easter in a ‘safe way,’ Dr. Henry urges as B.C records 6 new COVID-19 deaths

Before signing off he ensures the community it will get through this.

“You know what Maple Ridge, we got this,” he said.

The city’s EOC has been active for two weeks.

For more information visit mapleridge.ca/COVID19

Coronavirus

Most Read