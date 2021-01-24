VIDEO: Metre-and-a-half long snake discovered by landscapers ends up at Maple Ridge vet

Dr. Adrian Walton holds a snake that he says was dumped in Coquitlam and ended up at his veterinarian hospital in Maple Ridge. (Facebook/Dewdney Animal Hospital)
A corn snake more than a metre-and-a-half long is safe at an animal hospital in Maple Ridge thanks to a group of landscapers who found the animal while working in Coquitlam on Friday, Jan. 22.

After spotting the reptile slithering on the side of a road, the landscaping crew reported it to the B.C. Reptile Club, who, in turn, reached out to a third party, who was able to bring the reptile to Dr. Adrian Walton at Dewdney Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge.

Walton, who specializes in exotic animal medicine, was so upset at the thought that the adult snake may have been released purposely into the wild, that he posted a video online warning people not to dump animals.

He admitted he is not positive the reptile was dumped. It could have escaped, he noted.

However, a corn snake will avoid the cold. If it escaped from an enclosure indoors, it wouldn’t have left a warm building, he said.

“It generally won’t go into a cold place – like a lawn in the middle of Coquitlam,” added the reptile specialist.

Corn snakes can live up to 20 years and are native to the northern states of the United States, continued Walton, who estimated that this reptile had been owned for about five to six years.

These snakes can also handle winters, he said, but they need time to find a place to hide and brumate, their version of hibernation.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

This snake was lucky, he noted, because it probably would have frozen to death overnight, with temperatures dropping to -3 C.

In the online video Walton posted he noted that at the end of every month, when people are moving, veterinarians like him are seeing more and more dumped animals. He begged people to find appropriate homes for them instead.

Walton highly recommends a corn snake as a pet, as long as you know what you are doing.

“Snakes can be absolutely wonderful pets for the right people. But you need to do some research,” he said.

The issue, he explained, is that it’s too easy for people to buy reptiles on a whim. Then, when the owners lose interest, they dump them.

READ MORE: Burmese python put on one-way flight to Toronto

“True reptile people would never dump a pet like that,” he said of the corn snake.

When the snake’s stray-hold it up it will be going to the B.C. Reptile Club.

“If you are going to buy a pet, it needs to be a forever pet. Do your research, join the B.C. Reptile Club, join the Facebook group B.C. Reptile Connections,” advised Walton.

There are some amazing local breeders, he added, who will set a person up with a snake, do all of the after care, and help a person have a successful adoption long-term.

“Don’t get an animal unless you are absolutely willing to take care of it for its entire life.”

 

Most Read