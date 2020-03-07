VIDEO: One dead, three others injured in early-morning collision in Chilliwack Saturday

The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
The scene of the crash on Vedder Mountain Road on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)

An early-morning fatal collision on a winding Chilliwack road has left one young woman dead and three other people injured after the car they were in left the road and hit a power pole on Saturday.

The car was travelling westbound on Vedder Mountain Road, near Cultus Lake, around 3:20 a.m. March 7 when the single-vehicle collision occurred.

The woman died at the scene. She was in her 20s.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene as well for one person who suffered serious injuries.

It’s unclear if speed or alcohol were factors, but two liquor bottles were seen being photographed by investigators.

Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was called to the scene for the investigation.

The road was closed in both directions for more than seven hours while police investigated the collision and BC Hydro repaired the damage.

Check back for more details as they become available.

RELATED: Child in hospital following fatal crash that killed father, sibling on B.C. highway

RELATED: Alcohol a factor in Promontory Road crash

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From theft to recovery in less than 24 hours; how young racers got their go-karts back

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows to apply for Metro Vancouver Community Housing program

Council agreed to offer the gravel parking lot adjacent to Civic Centre

Rotary Duck Race tickets on sale

Youth and senior’s groups picked up their ticket books at Maple Ridge’s ACT Arts Centre

ALONG THE FRASER: More needs to be done to protect all fish

The existing rules are killing fish in the Katzie Slough with impunity

Stowaway cat now has a home

Journey recuperated in Maple Ridge after ocean voyage from China

Registration open for Ride For Clean Energy

Seventh annual race will take place in Maple Ridge on Saturday, Aug. 8

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

VIDEO: One dead, three others injured in early-morning collision in Chilliwack Saturday

Car left road, hit power pole in the single-vehicle collision which happened around 3:30 a.m.

Ricketts, Whitecaps ruin Chicharito’s LA Galaxy home debut

Vancouver scores in 74th minute for 1-0 victory

From theft to recovery in less than 24 hours; how young racers got their go-karts back

After Thursday theft from Langley Quarter Midget Association track, a social meda ‘blast’ found them

‘Never expected this’: Okanagan contestant among finalists for Inked Magazine Cover Girl

Kelowna’s Stasi Raptis hopes to advance to her group’s top five for a shot at $25,000

Tragedy revisited: Vigil held for three Abbotsford farm workers killed in 2007

Worrying vehicle-inspection data shows lessons may not have been learned

No public hearing will be held into Vancouver police officer’s dismissal

Sgt. Dave Van Patten also has not requested the decision be reviewed by a retired judge at a public hearing

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-4 decision in Prince George

G-Men outshot the Cougars by a 42-20 margin

Surrey RCMP investigate shooting at home, third shots fired incident on the street since July

Incident happened in early hours of Friday morning, police say

Most Read