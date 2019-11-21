VIDEO: One man dead after early morning house fire in Langley

Two other people were sent to hospital with injuries

  • Nov. 21, 2019 7:27 a.m.
  • News

One man has died and two people were injured in a house fire early Thursday morning, according to Township deputy fire chief Monty Armstrong.

“It was too dangerous for us to go inside,” when firefighters first arrived, said Armstrong.

Around 2:30 a.m. crews responded to a large two-story house fire in the 20600-block of 74B Avenue in Willoughby where large flames could be seen from blocks away.

One man has died, two people were injured and two escaped without injuries. One of the injured individuals was sent to Royal Columbian Hospital and the other to Langley Memorial, according to Armstrong.

The man who died was found inside the structure after firefighters had knocked down the blaze, Armstrong said.

Firefighters battled the blaze as it spread through the second floor and the attic space of the home. While on scene crews requested for additional resources.

Multiple ambulances attended the scene.

There is no report yet on the cause of the fire. RCMP was at the scene interviewing neighbours and witnesses who described the sound of multiple explosions waking them.

Armstrong said that the Langley RCMP and BC Coroner’s Service will investigate the cause of the fire and the victim’s death, with assistance from the Langley Township Fire Department. Fire investigators were expected to be on scene later Thursday morning.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

 

Township fire crews responded to a house fire early Thursday morning where at least one person was taken away on a stretcher. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

