VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field (updated)

Plane lost power shortly after takeoff, RCMP told

Two occupants of a single-engine airplane escaped serious injury when the small aircraft crashed in a Langley farm field shortly after take-off Saturday afternoon.

Police, fire and ambulance units were called to 248 Street near 60 Avenue when the plane went down in a rhubarb field.

The aircraft flipped when it tried to touch down on a plowed field and ended upside down on its roof.

Langley RCMP said the incident was first reported at 4:46 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found two men in their 40’s who had been able to walk away from the crash.

They told police that the aircraft lost power after take-off and they had to set down in the farm.

No serious injuries were reported.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said he took a closer look at the downed aircraft after the emergency crews left the scene and saw evidence that an occupant of the plane may have been hurt.

“I saw a wee smear of blood on the seat,” the resident said.

On social media, one person said the plane “sounded really low” and then heard the neighbourhood kids yelling in surprise.

Another person reported the plane was sputtering, as though it had run out of fuel.

Police blocked off 248 Street to all traffic while the investigation was underway.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada was expected to conduct its own investigation.

Previous story
Maple Ridge council to consider three ALR exclusions

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council to consider three ALR exclusions

Pelton, Davison and Poszar farms all proposed for development

Modular housing work underway

55 of Maple Ridge’s homeless could be housed by September

Moms of those killed by illicit opioids take to B.C. Legislature in call for action

Moms Stop the Harm, a nationwide network of families who have lost loved ones to overdoses rally

Being Young: Summer in Maple Ridge, my favouite

This fall marks a special beginning for me, setting off for the East Coast.

Update: Horse put down after hit by car in Maple Ridge, one person to hospital

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

Celebrating National Aboriginal Day in Maple Ridge

Events in Memorial Peace Park on Saturday

VIDEO: Plane crashes in Langley farm field (updated)

Plane lost power shortly after takeoff, RCMP told

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

1 man in critical condition after ‘serious’ stabbing in Downtown Eastside: police

Vancouver police say there was an altercation and stabbing appears targeted

Jett Woo highlights 5 Canucks choices on Day 2 of NHL entry draft

WHL star out of Moose Jaw tabbed in Round 2

Seal pup rescued near White Rock pier

Animal was moving and “barking” when rescue crews arrived

In a matter of hours, women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive

Change was announced as a royal decree in 2017 by Crown Prince Mohammen bin Salman

Feds announce measures to protect endangered whale species

Canada’s Whale Initiative is part of the federal government’s $1.5 billion Ocean Protection Plan

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

Most Read