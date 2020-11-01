VIDEO: Police investigating after video shows woman carried into SUV in Vancouver

A screenshot from a video showing a white SUV that police said a woman was carried into in Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)

Vancouver police are looking to speak to four people after a woman was allegedly carried into a vehicle in the city’s Marpole neighbourhood early Wednesday (Oct. 28) morning.

In a Saturday press release, police said they were alert to a disturbance around 2 a.m. near Ash Street and West 59 Avenue. Surveillance video showed a woman and a man involved in an “altercation” on West 59 Avenue before two men arrived in a white SUV. Police said the three men were then shown carrying the woman into the SUV and leaving the area before police arrived.

The woman is believed to have blonde, medium-length hair and to have been wearing a black winter jacket with light-coloured faux fur on the collar, black tights and knee-high boots. The three men were wearing dark clothing.

“The security footage shows that the SUV involved may be a white, 2014 to 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS,” said Const. Jason Doucette. “At this point, there’s not enough information to determine what actually took place, so our investigators would like to speak to the four people who left in the Porsche to ensure everyone is okay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

