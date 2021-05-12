Update: Police swarm Langley dollar store after man with a gun reported

Heavily armed police officers responded to a call on 203rd Street near Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Police swarmed to the area of 203rd Street near Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Police swarmed to the area of 203rd Street near Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Police swarmed to the area of 203rd Street near Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Heavily armed police officers responded to a call on 203rd Street near Fraser Highway. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Shoppers at the Langley City Dollarama were evacuated from the store after a man was seen with what appeared to be a firearm in the waistband of his pants.

Police swarmed the area around 203rd Street and Fraser Highway around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a man walking around the store with a handgun.

Police evacuated the store and the suspect retreated into a staff room.

Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services arrived to assist with the situation and the Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.

After officers on the scene commenced negotiations a 26-year-old Langley man “was taken into custody without injury to anyone,” Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said.

Langley RCMP said the man was subject to a probation order with conditions he not possess any firearm.

The firearm in question was seized and turned out to be an Airsoft pistol.

Police will be preparing a report to the BC Prosecution Service for their consideration of charges, Largy said.

As many as 10 police vehicles and even more officers responded to the incident, some carrying rifles and wearing body armour and protective helmets.