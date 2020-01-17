Screenshot from Investing Trucker Youtube account video.

VIDEO: Semi driver records 22 crashes in one icy trip from Chilliwack to Abbotsford

‘Treacherous’ morning had emergency crews struggling to reach stranded drivers

A semi-truck driver recorded three semi-truck accidents and 19 car accidents in one trip from Chilliwack to Abbotsford on Highway 1. This was on the “treacherous” morning of Jan. 15, as it was described by Abbotsford police at the time.

The driver provides a count update after each semi-truck accident he passes.

Emergency crews were struggling to reach all the stranded vehicles on the highway that morning, according to an Abbotsford police social media post.

The highway was closed around 7 a.m. by the Ministry of Transporation due to the extreme weather conditions. The westbound route remained closed until 1 p.m., while the eastbound route didn’t reopen until 4 p.m.

