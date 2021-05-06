VIDEO: Serious crash in Surrey sends 1 to hospital

Surrey RCMP say one of the drivers fled on foot, but was later found at an area hospital

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128th Street Thursday afternoon (May 6, 2021). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say the intersection of King George Boulevard and 128th Street in Whalley is closed after a serious, three-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday (May 6), according to a release from Surrey RCMP Constable Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said the female driver from one vehicle was taken to hospital with “serious” injuries, while the driver of another vehicle was “shaken-up but not seriously injured.”

She said the driver of the third vehicle “fled from the scene of the collision, on foot.” He was later found at an area hospital.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called in to help the Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team.

Sangha said the road closures will be in effect for “several more hours,” and the public is asked to use an alternate route for the time being.

She added traffic flow on the Pattullo Bridge has also been impacted.

Anyone with more information about this incident or dash-cam footage is ask to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.



