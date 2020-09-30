VIDEO: ‘There is no closure for the family,’ renewed plea for missing woman

Kristina Ward was last seen in Surrey in 2017

In a video release by the RCMP in 2017, missing person Kristina Ward is seen walking through a parking lot with what police are calling an “unknown male.” On Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Kristina’s parents renewed their public plea for information relating to her disappearance. (RCMP video)

The family of a missing woman renewed their public plea for information relating to the disappearance of their daughter on Tuesday, who has now been missing for three years.

Kristina Ward, now 23, was reported missing by her Abbotsford family in September 2017.

On Tuesday, Kristina’s parents Lee Anne and Art Ward, with representatives from the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society, held a press conference at the location near her disappearance in Surrey.

“Her parents are just wanting to keep the awareness that they are still looking for her, so that they can just come to terms with whatever happened to her, and to have closure,” said Laura Bell, a housing outreach worker with the society.

Bell said the society accompanied the family to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG).

“While she’s still out there, there is no closure for the family,” she noted.

Kristina was last seen on surveillance video at 144th Street and 104th Avenue on Sept. 27, 2017 sometime between 7:50 and 8:45 p.m., according to Langley RCMP.

That same day marks the last time Kristina used her cell phone or bank accounts, police said.

Before her disappearance, Kristina was known to frequent the downtown Langley City core, and local officers headed up the missing persons investigation in cooperation with Surrey RCMP and Abbotsford police.

Bell said the society’s local office (20685 56 Ave.) aims to be a safe place for people.

“Our office… is looking out for people on the streets and [we hope to] give them a safe place during our work hours to come and check-in and to let us know they’re still here,” she said.

Although investigators say they have received several tips, none of led them to the whereabouts of Kristina.

“Sadly, Kristina’s name has been added to the database list of MMIWG,” said Lee Anne, Kristina’s mother.

“No one has come forward on her disappearance to provide tips; it’s like she has vanished. We need to end the silence of an epidemic on so many missing, murdered Indigenous people. If you know something – say something, be a voice for others.”

In 2017 RCMP released surveillance video on YouTube of Kristina and an “unknown male walking through [a] parking lot.”

“If you recognize the gentleman on the bike who is ahead of her… contact Crime Stoppers or RCMP with the information,” Bell urged.

Kristina is described as 5’5”, 130 lbs. with curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with her information about Kristina is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

