An Abbotsford fire crew member can be seen here dousing the semis with a fie hose. Screenshot taken from KAM Productions video.

VIDEO: Three semi trucks destroyed in parking lot fire in Abbotsford

Fire crews quickly douse early-morning flames on Simpson Road, cause unknown

A large fire destroyed at least three semi trucks before Abbotsford fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

At approximately 2 a.m., March 7, crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire in a parking lot on Simpson Road. They quickly moved to douse the flames and stop the threat of a spread to nearby trucks.

The cause is currently unknown. Updates coming.

abbotsfordfire

