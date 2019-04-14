Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer

Update: One man in custody following incident at Salmon Arm church

A witness said two men were shot inside the Salmon Arm Church of Christ

Update: 1:30 p.m.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau said the Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a possible shooting in Salmon Arm.

Manseau said the RCMP have one man in custody in relation to the incident and there is no active or ongoing threat to the public.

“We are at the very early stages of the investigation and we will provide an update later on today,” Manseau said.

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

A shooting in the Salmon Arm Church of Christ has been confirmed by a witness.

Two men were shot.

MedEvac is on scene now.

Original

An alleged RCMP incident at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm has a MedEvac on the way to pick up a patient.

The air ambulance is currently on its way to pick up the injured person (people).

There is no further information available that this time.

A reporter is on their way to the scene.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gas prices spike in Lower Mainland breaking North American record
Next story
Lawsuit against Nunavut RCMP claims force losing touch with Inuit

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Scout group plants hundreds of trees at Whonnock Lake

1st Laity View Scouts planted the trees Saturday morning

Pets: Singing the black cat blues

A long history of negative images and crazy stories.

Untrending: What remains online

Differences between a memorialized social media account and your current profile are significant.

Letter: More money to mental health

‘Get people the help they really need.’

The Art of Upcycling opens in Pitt Meadows gallery

Things we throw away turned into works of art

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Gas prices spike in Lower Mainland breaking North American record

On Sunday the price of gas was reported highest in White Rock

Update: One man in custody following incident at Salmon Arm church

A witness said two men were shot inside the Salmon Arm Church of Christ

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

VIDEO: Woman, 37, dies after being hit by pickup in Abbotsford

Driver remains on scene after pedestrian is struck by truck early Sunday morning

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Most Read