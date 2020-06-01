VIDEO: What returning to school may look like in Ridge Meadows

Alan Millar, principal at Edith McDermott Elementary (EME) in Pitt Meadows, shared a series of videos on YouTube showing how the school is set-up to welcome students returning to the classroom June 1, 2020. (Alan Millar video screen grab)

A local school is sharing what returning to the classroom might look like Monday (June 1) as in-class instruction resumes for many staff and students.

Alan Millar, principal at Edith McDermott Elementary (EME) in Pitt Meadows, shared a series of videos on YouTube showing how the school is set-up to welcome students returning to the classroom Monday.

“It’s not the EME pre-COVID,” Millar begins saying in the video. “We do have some new structures in place.”

The three-part video series shows where parents can drop kids in the morning and how students will enter a classroom.

Masks are not mandatory, but Millar explains some may wish to wear them.

“So remember you could see your friends or staff wearing mask – don’t be frightened,” he said.

Watch the series of videos below.

