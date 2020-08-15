VIDEO: Wings and Wheels kicks into gear to raise funds for fighting breast cancer

100% of proceeds from drive-thru car show at Tradex in Abbotsford to be donated

The first day of the Wings and Wheels drive-thru car show kicked into gear this morning at Tradex in Abbotsford.

The show is a co-creation by two local organizations, the Crystal Gala Foundation and 360 Fabrication, to raise money for breast cancer treatments in lieu of traditional fundraising events which have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Since 1999 the Crystal Gala has raised over $2 million to support breast health and the women and men and their families who are struggling with the disease.

The drive-through event features 120,000 square feet of vintage buses, tractors, 911 vehicles, some of the best collector, antique, hot rod and exotic cars from private collections in B.C., as well as vintage airplanes from across the region.

The event is set to run Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and can be purchased online.

abbotsfordCancerCar ShowsCoronavirus