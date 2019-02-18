UPDATED: ‘Violent’ B.C. man back in custody after Alberta arrest

Prince George man with ties to Vernon was being sought by police

Tal Kalum LaRiviere. (RCMP photo)

UPDATED TUESDAY, FEB. 19, 5:30 A.M.

A wanted Okanagan man who was serving parole in Prince George, has been arrested in Alberta.

On Saturday, Feb. 2, a Canadawide warrant for being unlawfully at Large was issued for 31-year-old Tal Kalum LaRiviere. The arrest warrant was issued after he failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at his designated residence in Prince George.

All efforts to locate LaRiviere were negative until police notified the public Monday. In a matter of hours, LaRiviere was in custody in Grande Prairie.

The Prince George RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

ORIGINAL

Police are looking for a Prince George man, who they say should be considered violent, with ties to Vernon and Grimshaw, Alta.

The Prince George RCMP released a request for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Tal Kalum LaRiviere, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large Monday, Feb. 18.

The arrest warrant was issued after LaRiviere failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at his designated residence in Prince George.

All efforts to locate LaRiviere have been negative so far, police say.

LaRiviere is described as a Metis man standing six-foot-two, weighing 194 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Police say he may be travelling in northern Alberta or northern B.C. He is believed to be driving a blue 1994 GMC 1500 pick-up bearing B.C. licence plate MY9880.

If LaRiviere or his vehicle are located, immediately contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area or call 9-1-1. Do not confront LaRiviere, as he should be considered violent, police say.

Anyone with information about LaRiviere or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sen. Bernie Sanders says he’s running for president in 2020
Next story
Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in Surrey

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mom’s keepsakes missing at difficult time

Two bracelets lost at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Thanks to those who save Maple Ridge history

Heritage awards given out this week

GameSense advisor coming to Chances Maple Ridge

“Healthy play habits” the goal of new resources

SD42 non-resident student fees set to increase

Increase will affect approximately 600 non-resident students in the school district

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

5 to start your day

The B.C. government released it’s 2019 budget, we break down snow removal per capita and more

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Marauders finish third in Fraser Valley

Pitt Meadows girls win their way into coming provincials at LEC

Most Read