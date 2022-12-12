A Walther PDP pistol is seen at the booth of an exhibitor that provides weapons to government, military and law enforcement clients, at the CANSEC trade show in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A Walther PDP pistol is seen at the booth of an exhibitor that provides weapons to government, military and law enforcement clients, at the CANSEC trade show in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Violent crime involving firearms down 5 per cent in 2021 from 2022: Statistics Canada

Rate of gun-related violent crime 25 per cent higher than 10 years earlier

Newly released statistics show that violent crime involving firearms dropped five per cent in Canada between 2020 and 2021.

According to Statistics Canada, violent crime in general went up four per cent, but a decrease in firearm-related crime in urban areas, including Toronto, led to the drop in violent crime with guns.

In Toronto, the rate of firearm-related crime — meaning that a firearm is present during an offence and police decide that its presence is relevant to the crime — was 22 per cent lower in 2021 than the year before.

However, across the country, the rate of gun-related violent crime was still 25 per cent higher than 10 years earlier.

Last year, physical assault, robbery and firearm-specific Criminal Code violations, such as pointing a firearm, accounted for 80 per cent of offences involving firearms.

Just over 8,000 people were victims of crimes that involved the use of a firearm, representing 2.6 per cent of all victims of violent crime.

And handguns were involved in 54 per cent of violent crime with firearms, the agency says.

MPs are studying legislation to further restrict the availability of what the government considers assault-style firearms, and federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada are already in effect.

Weapons that were more commonly used during violent offences in 2021 included knives, burning liquid or caustic agents and blunt instruments.

RELATED: First Nations leaders reject Trudeau’s proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights

crimegun laws

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants

Just Posted

Colene Thompson and Lynn Mather have been putting together Christmas gift bags for the residents of Royal Crescent Modular Housing.(Neil Corbett/The News)
Bringing Christmas Cheer to a Maple Ridge shelter

From left: Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare; Chelsea Robinson, Manager, Clinical Operations, MHSU FraserHealth; Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith; City of Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy; and Laura Caron, Director, Clinical Operations, MHSU, Fraser Health – were on hand for an announcement about new complex-care services for those living with mental health and/or substance-use challenges. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
New supports available for people in Maple Ridge with substance-use, mental health challenges

Barb Willis’ favourite part of Pitt Meadows is the dikes and trails. “Down Neaves Road towards Pitt Lake [is] my favourite walks with my dog, Shelby,” she shared. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Tranquility on the trails

From left: Cody Woolford, from Vulcan Mechanical; Kyle Hensby, from Evergreen Climate Solutions; and Dallas Samson, from Vulcan Mechanical, dropped off 250 kilograms of food and other items for the Friends in Need Food Bank. The group hopes to join other contractors to make this an annual donation. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)
Demand soars for the food bank in Maple Ridge

Pop-up banner image