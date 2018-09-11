Violent, high-risk offender to live in Metro Vancouver

Bryan Kelly has a history of assault, drug offences and firearms posession

A violent man with a high risk to reoffended has just been released from custody and plans to live somewhere in Metro Vancouver, according to BC Corrections.

In a Tuesday morning news release, the agency said that Bryan Kelly, 27, has been released upon finishing his prison sentence.

Kelly has a long criminal history including assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon and multiple robberies.

He is described as a five-foot-eight, 170 lb Caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

His court-ordered conditions include:

Not possessing or consuming alcohol or any controlled substances

Not to enter any bar, liquor store or business whose primary purpose is to sell alcoholic beverages

Not to possess, own or carry weapons, including firearms, crossbows, prohibited and restricted weapons, ammunition and explosives

Not to possess any knives except to prepare or consume food

Not to be outside between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

