Pitt Meadows council candidate signs at the corner of Harris Road and Lougheed Highway. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Voters see numerous issues in Pitt Meadows

Development, transportation, taxes and the race for mayor all cited

As voters who had just cast their ballots filed out of Pitt Meadows polling stations, they discussed the wide variety of issues that were important to them in the 2018 municipal election.

“Accessibility, transportation and also responsible development,” said Jennifer Hewitt. She added that the West Coast Express is great, but the city needs the B-Line bus system, with multiple stops in Pitt Meadows, to upgrade the transit system.

“Pitt Meadows is growing and expanding, and I’m really excited about it growing, but also keeping it The Natural Place – which is the reason why we moved here,” she added.

Keeping taxes low, and expanding the tax base, were keys for Sherrie Morrison. She was impressed that the city had some of the lowest spending per capita in the region, she said.

“One of the important issues was the fact we had one of the lowest rates of increase in property taxes,” said Morrison. “I appreciated that a lot.”

Fire safety and dealing with the issue of train underpasses and overpasses were key issues for Nikki Potter, who regularly takes her four children to various activities, and said she once got stuck behind trains six times in one day.

Her partner Jason Wesson commented on development.

“We moved to Pitt Meadows because it was a small, nice little community, and had a rural aspect to it,” he said. “I like the farmland.”

Mark Almariego said the Harris Road railway crossing was a key issue for him, as well as the city’s response to former councillor David Murray’s sexual assault trial.

“Those were the two biggest ones that dictated my voting,” he said.

Krista Quinn said having a paid fire department, and safety, was one key issue for her, as well as the Harris Road railway underpass.

Having his say on the mayoralty race was most important to Frank Lee, and the transit system – including buses and the West Coast Express – was another key.

“We need more transportation for people to get into Vancouver, and take the traffic off the highway.”

Previous story
3 in serious condition after altercation on Granville strip: police
Next story
Voter turnout way up in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Voters see numerous issues in Pitt Meadows

Development, transportation, taxes and the race for mayor all cited

Untrending: Thinking in terms of legacy

New book, like new council, collaborative effort.

Along the Fraser: Cats are smarter than dogs

You can train dogs to complete simple tasks, but not how to figure things out logically.

Two undefeated teams meet, and tie 6-6

Clash in Haney Masters Curling

Pumpkin Cross meshes bike racing with costume party

Annual cyclocross event part of a series

Tommy Chong says cannabis legalization makes him proud to be a Canadian

Legendary marijuana advocate and comedian celebrates cultural milestone at Kelowna event

Team Canada gold medal winners for first time in world curling championship

Team Canada earned gold in Kelowna at the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship

3 in serious condition after altercation on Granville strip: police

Patrol officers came upon the fight just after 3 a.m. on Granville Street near Helmcken Street

B.C. passenger caught smoking weed in a car issued $230 fine

Saanich police did a field sobriety test on the driver and deemed it safe for him to drive

Pedestrian rushed to Lower Mainland hospital after being hit by car

Friday night crash is latest in rash of collisions involving pedestrians in Surrey

Payette invites critics to ‘come and spend a few days’ with her

Governor General Julie Payette made her first official to B.C. back in March

More pot stores expected in B.C. in coming ‘weeks and months’: attorney general

Attorney General David Eby and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth visited the new BC Cannabis Store in the province’s Interior

Telus launches charitable foundation to help vulnerable youth

The Telus Friendly Future Foundation complements other social initiatives by the company, including Mobility for Good

Police say suspicious death of B.C. artist ruled a homicide

Patrick Zube Aylward’s body was found in a residence on a rural road outside of Seton Portage, west of Lillooet, B.C.

Most Read