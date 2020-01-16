Voters will wait to end of meetings to ask questions

Maple Ridge council revises rules bylaw

Members of the public will have to sit through until the end of each Maple Ridge council meeting before they can put questions to their elected officials, after local politicians tweaked council’s procedure bylaw, Tuesday.

As well, politicians or anyone attending a meeting, will have to use the titles “councillor” or “mayor” when addressing someone on council, while they also won’t be allowed to speak negatively about the character of a councillor or staffer, or to speak or act aggressively towards a councillor or staffer or question the motives of a councillor or staffer.

Read more: Maple Ridge bylaw easier time for developers

The changes are part of several revisions to Maple Ridge council’s procedure bylaw, a document which dates from 2007.

While the change means public question period will be held at the end of the meeting, council has the option of moving it forward at any meeting, if many people want to ask questions, said Laura Benson, director of corporate support.

“We’re going back to how it’s always been before,” Benson said.

Benson said the changes “lay out the expectations a little better and that way nobody is suprised by what the rules are.

“It’s not that we have these problems very often but you can’t hold someone accountable unless you’ve communicated what the expectations are,” Benson said.

Council gave final reading to the bylaw, although Coun. Kiersten Duncan objected to the section which said councillors cannot question the motives of a councillor or city employee. That could mean that charges of conflict of interest couldn’t be made, she pointed out.

“I think that’s really important that residents should be able to say if they think that someone is in a conflict of interest, and so should members of council,” Duncan said.

The Community Charter also deals with conflict of interest.

Read more: New schedule, new code for Maple Ridge council

Other new rules include banning of speaking on a cellphone when another councillor is talking, unless there’s an emergency.

Another new rule, says that people can be removed from a meeting by a peace officer if they don’t leave when ordered, as also noted in the Community Charter.

If someone repeatedly breaks the rules of conduct, council also could take legal action.

A new delegation policy also was approved.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children despite mother’s objections
Next story
Don’t wait for nature to clean your sidewalks

Just Posted

New concert series in Maple Ridge kicks off with Stone Pilots

Coffee House Night takes place every third Friday until April

More snow for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Fluffy flakes start falling again

Voters will wait to end of meetings to ask questions

Maple Ridge council revises rules bylaw

Snowfall warning re-issued for parts of the Lower Mainland

5-10 cm of snow, wind chills to hit -20 C or lower

Local campaign looks to reward Maple Ridge residents who shop local

I love downtown Maple Ridge campaign begins Feb. 1

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

VIDEO: Lower Mainland principal makes ‘Moana’-themed snow day music video

Kendra Simonetto parodied “How Far I’ll Go” to share weather updates with her students

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Most Read