VPD renews Surrey RCMP appeal in search for missing woman

Tatyanna Harrison, 20, was last seen in late March

Tatyanna Harrison was reported missing on May 3, 2022. (RCMP photo)

Vancouver Police have renewed an appeal by Surrey RCMP for help locating a woman last seen on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

In a news release issued Monday (May 30), VPD officials say Tatyanna Harrison, 20, has not been heard from since the end of March.

“This is unusual behaviour for Tatyanna and her family is concerned for her wellbeing,” the release states. “She was last known to be in Vancouver, specifically in the Downtown Eastside area.”

#VPDNews: We are renewing an appeal previously issued by Surrey RCMP asking for the public’s help finding a missing 20-year-old woman. Media Release: https://t.co/vV9uhi7pLN pic.twitter.com/AVMa7Z2nX0 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 30, 2022

In asking for the public’s assistance earlier this month, Surrey RCMP noted Harrison was reported missing on May 3.

She is described as a five-foot-one Indigenous woman, with brown eyes and a slim build. When last seen, she had medium length auburn hair, and she usually wears prescription glasses and baggy clothing.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating Harrison is asked to call the Vancouver Police Missing Person Unit at 604-717-2530 or email vpd.missing@vpd.ca

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

