(Black Press Media photo)

Washouts, flash floods in the forecast as heavy rain expected for Lower Mainland

Up to 60mm is forecast to hit the region by Monday night

Get ready for heavy rains in the Lower Mainland as up to 60 millimetres of rain are expected through end of day Monday.

In a rainfall warning issued Sunday, Environment Canada warned of an intense front that will bring strong winds and heavy rain to Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Rain is expected to spread throughout the region by Sunday evening and become heavy over night.

The agency warned that heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.

Drivers are asked to keep their headlights on and maintain a safe following distance, as well as watching out for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

