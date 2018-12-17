(File)

Watchdog called after man says Coquitlam cop shut car door on his leg

The Independent Investigations Office is probing an incident that occurred in Coquitlam last weekend

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man complained that an officer shut a car door on his leg.

Coquitlam RCMP had called the Independent Investigations Office on Saturday to report they’d been called to a fight between two men around 11 p.m. the night before. The IIO did not say where the fight took place.

One man was arrested for being drunk in public.

The next morning, the man complained he’d hurt his left ankle because one of the officers had closed the door of a police vehicle on his leg.

He was taken to Eagle Ridge Hospital in Port Moody with a possible broken leg bone.

READ MORE: RCMP not at fault after B.C. man didn’t look both ways, got hit by car

The IIO said initial inquiries revealed the man said the injury was an accident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

