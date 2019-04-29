Metro Vancouver stage one water restrictions will be enforced by local governments as part of the drinking water conservation plan. (Black Press file photo)

Watering restrictions in effect May 1 in Metro Vancouver

Residents will be permitted to water their lawn on only two days during the week

Lawn-watering regulations will come into effect next month in Metro Vancouver.

As of May 1, residents can water their lawn two mornings per week.

Stage one restrictions allow lawn watering at even-numbered addresses on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Odd-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays and Sundays between the same times.

Canada's failure to fight climate change 'disturbing,' environment watchdog says

Non-residential addresses will also be limited to two days: even-numbered addresses on Mondays from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. and Fridays from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., and odd-numbered addresses on Tuesdays from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m and Fridays from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Shrubs and flowers at homes can be watered on any day between 4 a.m. to 9 a.m., and at non-residential locations between 1 a.m. to 9 a.m if using a sprinkler.

Only an hour of rain or water per week is required to maintain a healthy lawn, according to the regional district.

“Impacts of climate change result in longer dry spells in the summer, meaning we all have to do our part to conserve water when we can,” said water committee chair and Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie in a news release Monday.

Metro Vancouver relies on snowpack and rain to support three reservoirs.

Snowpack levels are lower than average for this time of year, according to a survey conducted in the Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam watersheds in April.

“Long-range climate projections show that our region can expect more than double the number of summer days above 25 degrees in the future,” said Brodie.


